WHO

WHO says COVID-19 patients may catch infection more than once, warns against 'immunity passports'

In a statement, the United Nations agency warned against issuing immunity passports or risk-free certificates to people who have been infected, saying the practice may actually increase the risk of spread as they may ignore standard advice.

Representational Image

Geneva: The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Saturday (April 25) that there was currently "no evidence" that people who have recovered from COVID-19 and have antibodies are protected from a second coronavirus infection.

In a statement, the United Nations agency warned against issuing immunity passports or risk-free certificates to people who have been infected, saying the practice may actually increase the risk of spread as they may ignore standard advice.

Chile said last week it would begin handing out "health passports" to people deemed to have recovered from the illness. Once screened to determine if they have developed antibodies to make them.

