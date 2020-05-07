WHO warns countries to not end coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown in a rush

As the countries across the world are slowly lifting up restrictions imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus COVID-19, the World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday (May 6) warned against rushed end to coronavirus lockdowns and suggested the governments to proceed "extremely carefully" or risk a sudden spike in new cases.

Addressing a virtual briefing in Geneva, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said countries must arrange for adequate tracking systems and quarantine provision to check the spread of highly contagious viral disease.

"The risk of returning to lockdown remains very real if countries do not manage the transition extremely carefully and in a phased approach," he said.

WHO epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove supported Tedros' concerns and said, "If lockdown measures are lifted too quickly, the virus can take off."

It is to be noted that countries like Germany, Spain and Italy have started to relax coronavirus lockdown and US President DonaTrump has also expressed his willingness to open up the country again.

WHO official Mike Ryan on Wednesday clarified that the global health body would advice the countries on lockdown only if its absolutely necessary as it was up to governments to decide how and when to end the lockdown.

For his part Tedros said that he would conduct an assessment of the actions taken by WHO after the pandemic recedes. "While the fire is raging I think our focus should not be divided," he said.

The coronavirus pandemic that had over 13,46,800 worldwide cases exactly one month back, has now infected more than 37.8 lakh people with taking 2.61 lakh lives by Wednesday (May 6, 2020) evening.

As per the COVID-19 data by the Worldometers website at 11:30 PM IST, around 37,80,620 people have contracted the coronavirus across the world. More than 2,61,700 people have lost their lives after testing positive for COVID-19.