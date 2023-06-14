Who Was Cormac McCarthy, Know All About This Pulitzer-Award Winner US Novelist, Dies At 89

New Delhi: The Pulitzer-award winning writer Cormac McCarthy took his last breath on Tuesday at his home in Santa Fe, New Mexico. He was 89 years older. In his long lasting career, Macarthy authored 12 novels including ‘No land for old’, ‘All the Pretty’, ‘The Road’, etc., 2 long plays and 5 screenplays and 3 short stories.

McCarthy and his third wife Winkley divorced in 20016, with whom he married in the late 1990s.

His publisher Alfred A. Knopf, a Penguin Random House imprint, announced the death of the McCarthy because of natural causes.

In the official statement, Penguin Random House CEO Nihar Malaviya said, ““For 60 years, he demonstrated an unwavering dedication to his craft, and to exploring the infinite possibilities and power of the written word. Millions of readers around the world embraced his characters, his mythic themes, and the intimate emotional truths he laid bare on every page, in brilliant novels that will remain both timely and timeless, for generations to come.”

Cormac McCarthy Childhood

Charles Joseph McCarthy was born on July 20, 1933, at Providence, Rhode Island, US. His family was Irish catholic. He studied physics and engineering. He developed the hobby of writing in his childhood which he later pursued into a full-fledged career later in life life.

Cormac McCarthy Writing Career

Cormac McCarthy received fame in his writing career later in his life. His debut novel ‘The Orchard Keeper’ was published in 1965 by Random House. The novel won a 1996 William Faulkner Foundation Award for the notable work and vivid use of imagery.

Down the line, McCarthy published several screenplays including ‘The Gardner’s Son, a semiautobiographical Suttree.

He was later awarded a MacAurthur Fellowship In 1981.

His several novels converted into movies including The Road, The No Land For Men, Child Of God, All the Pretty Horses, etc.

Cormac McCarthy Pinnacle

McCarthy got the deserved fame through his sixth novel ‘All the Pretty Horses’ in 1992. It also won th National Book Award. The novel was a bestselling award-winner and it was followed by The Crossing (1994) and Cities of the Plain (1998), to form The Border Trilogy

Later, his ‘No country for old men’ in 2005 first as a screenplay and then into a novel received widespread praise.