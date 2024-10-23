Who Was Hashem Safieddine, Hezbollah’s Second-In-Command, Leader In Waiting, Killed in Israeli Attack?

Hashem Safieddine, a leading figure in the Iran-backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, was killed in early October during a series of Israeli airstrikes on a southern suburb of Beirut. At around 60 years old, Safieddine was seen as the second-most powerful figure within Hezbollah and a likely successor to the group’s leader, Hassan Nasrallah, who also died in an earlier Israeli strike.

The strikes were part of Israel’s ongoing campaign targeting Hezbollah leadership, following heightened tensions in the region. Hezbollah confirmed Safieddine’s death a day after Israel made the announcement.

A Contender For Hezbollah Leadership

Safieddine had long been viewed as the natural successor to Nasrallah, his maternal cousin and Hezbollah’s long-time leader. Safieddine’s rise through the ranks was marked by his involvement in key organizational roles, including membership in Hezbollah’s decision-making Shura Council, military-focused Jihad Council, and his leadership of the Executive Council, which oversees schools and social programs.

Resembling Nasrallah in both appearance and ideology, Safieddine’s speeches were often filled with defiance toward Israel. He repeatedly vowed that Hezbollah would continue its fight against Israel, regardless of the cost. His death comes at a time when Hezbollah's leadership is in turmoil, as he was widely expected to take over the group after Nasrallah's passing.

Hezbollah’s Struggle in the Wake of Recent Losses

Safieddine’s death adds to Hezbollah's recent challenges. The militant group has been engaged in frequent clashes with Israel following Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7. As Hezbollah launched rockets, drones, and missiles at Israel, Israeli forces responded with targeted strikes on Hezbollah commanders and infrastructure, including Safieddine.

Israel’s campaign has also dealt other blows to Hezbollah, including the destruction of thousands of communication devices used by the group. As tensions escalate, Israel has launched a ground invasion into Lebanon, aiming to push Hezbollah militants back from the border.

Deep Ties with Iran

Safieddine's close relationship with Iran further solidified his influence within Hezbollah. His son, Rida, is married to Zeinab Soleimani, the daughter of General Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, who was killed in a U.S. airstrike in 2020. Safieddine’s brother, Abdallah, serves as Hezbollah’s main liaison with Tehran, reflecting the deep ties between Hezbollah and its primary backer, Iran.

Sanctions and Defiant Leadership

In May 2017, the United States, along with its Arab allies, including Saudi Arabia and the UAE, imposed sanctions on Safieddine and several other top Hezbollah officials. Despite these sanctions, Safieddine continued to be a key figure within Hezbollah, frequently delivering speeches that reinforced the group's resistance to Israeli aggression.

A Void in Hezbollah’s Leadership

Safieddine’s death leaves Hezbollah facing an uncertain future. With Nasrallah gone and another potential leader, Nabil Kaouk, also killed in an Israeli airstrike, the group’s leadership is now in question. While Safieddine had been widely regarded as the next in line to lead, his death has left a power vacuum within the organization. The group's deputy, Naim Kassem, is currently acting as the leader, but Hezbollah's long-term leadership remains unclear.