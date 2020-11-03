Who will win US Election 2020: Here's what the stock market has predicted

The US is set to go to election on November 3 and millions of Americans have already cast their votes to choose a new President in either Joe Biden or back incumbent Donald Trump for his second term.

The stock market has provided a key indication of who is going to win the all-important election.

The stock market’s Friday fall sends a clear message that President Trump will find it tough to win the second term as US president.

It may be recalled that in 2016, the S&P 500 indicator had predicted that the incumbent party in the White House — the Democrats — would face defeat.

And now the ‘presidential predictor’ of stock market is signalling that Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden will win the election.

Meanwhile, Trump has taken over the lead in Iowa State, while Biden has grabbed comfortable lead over Trump in national polls.

In the poll, conducted by Selzer & Co for the Des Moines Register and Mediacom between October 26-29, Trump led by 48% to 41% for Biden. In September, the same poll showed that Trump and Biden were tied at 47%.

It is to be noted that Iowa voted in favour of the Obama-Biden presidential ticket in 2008 and 2012, before backing Trump in 2016 when the Republican leader managed to defeat Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton to become the president of the US.

Most states will begin polling at 6 am EST (4:30 pm IST November 3). The first state to open voting is Vermont at 5 am EST (3:30 pm IST November 3). Voting closes by 9 pm EST (7:30 am IST November 4) in New York and North Dakota. The first polls to close will do so at 7 pm EST (5:30 am IST on Tuesday). The last polls will close at 1 am ET (11:30 am IST) in Alaska.

(With inputs from agencies)