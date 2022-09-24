NewsWorld
CHINA-TAIWAN TENSIONS

‘Whoever intervenes in Taiwan reunification will be crushed by the wheels of history': China warns interlopers

China's Foreign Minister said that true peace across Taiwan Strait can only occur after the complete unification of China and threatened to take take the most forceful steps to oppose external interference

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 24, 2022, 11:04 PM IST
  • China threatens interlopers of consequences if they try to interfere with China reunification
  • This comes after the US sent strong signals to China against interfering with US-Taiwan relations
  • China vehemently defends its claim on Taiwan, which separated from the mainland after a 1949 civil war and now functions with its own government

United Nations: China underscored its commitment Saturday to its claim to Taiwan, telling world leaders that anyone who gets in the way of its determination to reunify with the self-governing island would be “crushed by the wheels of history.”

“Only when China is fully reunified can there be true peace across the Taiwan Strait,” Wang Yi, China's foreign minister, said at the U.N. General Assembly. He said Beijing would “take the most forceful steps to oppose external interference.”

China vehemently defends its claim on Taiwan, which separated from the mainland after a 1949 civil war and now functions with its own government. A recent visit by the speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, markedly ratcheted up tensions between Washington and Beijing.

Also Read: China cancels over 9,000 flights across country for unknown reason: Report

The language, while forceful, was not out of the realm of the normal for China. Taiwan is a core issue of the country's policy, and Wang's appearance - instead of his boss, Chinese leader Xi Jinping - was a signal that the speech was not a major one.

China-Taiwan Tensionschina foreign minister wang yiTaiwan StraitChina President Xi JinpingNancy Pelosi#WeLoveYouSalmanKhan

