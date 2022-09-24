NewsAviation
CHINA

China cancels over 9,000 flights across country for unknown reason: Report

There have been reports of mass cancellations of flights in China affecting multiple airports across the country but the reason for these mass cancellations in not known yet.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Amulya Raj Srinet |Last Updated: Sep 24, 2022, 08:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • 9,583 flights were cancelled in China on September 21
  • This accounts for 59.66 percent of total flights
  • The flight cancellations affect multiple airports

Trending Photos

China cancels over 9,000 flights across country for unknown reason: Report

China has started mass cancellations of flights, based on reports from state media. However, the reason for the flight cancellation is unclear. Based on the report of The Epoch Times, Flight Master said that 9,583 flights were cancelled nationwide on September 21. The flights canceled were 59.66 percent of the total scheduled flights on the day. It is to be noted that Flight Master serves as a source of information on flight, ticketing, and travel services in the country. Moreover, the reports said that some of the air transport hubs in China had a cancellation report of over 50 percent.

The reports of The Epoch Times said Beijing Capital International Airport cancelled 622 flights, resulting in a 60% cancellation rate. In addition, 652 flights were cancelled at Shanghai Pudong International Airport, with a 54 percent cancellation rate. Similarly, 542 flights at Shenzhen Baoan Airport were cancelled, accounting for 51% of total flights.

Three of the Chinese airports, namely Guiyang Longdongbao, Lhasa Gongga, and Chengdu Tianfu, had a high cancellation rate in Western provinces. Guiyang Longdongbao had 539 flights cancelled, with a 99 percent cancellation rate. While at Lhasa Gongga 157 flights were cancelled, with a 98 percent cancellation rate. Similarly, 752 flights were cancelled at Chengdu Tianfu airport, for an 87 percent cancellation rate. Similar cancellations were noticed at other airports in the country.

Also read: AIIMS Rishikesh to start Air Ambulance service as pilot project under Aviation Ministry of India

On the website of China's top aviation body, there is no official explanation. However, Netease, a major Chinese news portal, reported yesterday that the cancellations were primarily due to recent COVID-19 flare-ups in multiple Chinese provinces.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: PFI terrorist organization, then why delay in ban?
DNA Video
DNA: Global analysis of 'hate crime' against Hindus
DNA Video
DNA: System silent on heavy bags weighing student down
DNA Video
DNA: Why system doesn't prevent cities from drowning in rainwater?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 23, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Operation 'All Out' against PFI
DNA Video
DNA: Pak Foreign Minister Bilawal's unreasonable lie at United Nations
DNA Video
DNA: Muslims 'fascinated' after meeting Mohan Bhagwat?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 22, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'National protest' in Japan at Shinzo Abe's state funeral