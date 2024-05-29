Israel has been making advances in Palestine's Rafah. The Rafah region shot into the news once again on Tuesday after dozens of people died in a fresh attack, allegedly carried out by Israel. This happened two days after 45 people died in another airstrike, that Palestine claimed to be carried out by Israel. Israeli tanks were deployed in the Tal al-Sultan neighbourhood, which was hit by the airstrike on Sunday.

“Despite our efforts to minimize civilian casualties during the strike, the fire that broke out was unexpected and unintended...Our investigation seeks to determine what may have caused such a large fire to ignite," said IDF Spokesperson RAdm. Daniel Hagari.

The Israeli army had pushed into the heart of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip amid its military operations carried out in multiple places in the enclave. As per reports, the Israeli army had intensified its bombardment in Rafah on Tuesday morning, forcing a great number of Palestinians to flee to other places.

However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu termed Monday's strike as a tragic incident saying that the country will investigate it. Netanyahu, however, vowed to continue the war against Hamas despite international criticism.

What Is All Eyes On Rafah?

After 45 people died in civilian camps following airstrike by Israel, netizens and key personalities expressed their solidarity with Palestine by sharing a graphic image on which it was written 'All Eyes On Rafah'. People prayed for the safety of civilians in Rafah through their social media posts and called for an immediate ceasefire in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

Why The US Did Not Call For Ceasefire?

The White House said that its policy related to the Israel-Hamas war won't change following Rafah's 'airstrike' mistake. Though the US said that it would seek answers from Israel. The US administration hinted that the Isarel has not crossed 'red line' yet. The United States' firm stance with Israel suggests that the Biden administration wants Hamas to surrender and return those in its captivity.

Israel's Advances In Rafah

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported on Tuesday that they conducted military operations in various locations across Gaza. In Jabalia, northern Gaza, the Israeli army killed Palestinian militants who attempted to fire at Israeli forces and destroyed several military targets, including underground tunnels, observation posts, and weapon depots. In central Gaza, the IDF carried out airstrikes on multiple targets, resulting in the deaths of several Palestinian militants.

Gaza's health authorities have said that the Palestinian death toll from the ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip reached 36,096 and more than 81,000 people have been injured.