Will not abandon our people, says Afghan's next generation leader Khalid Noor

New Delhi: Khalid Noor, the youngest member of the Afghanistan Peace Negotiating Team and son of Atta Muhammad Noor has said that the leader in the Mazar-E-Sharif will not "abandon the people". Atta Muhammad Noor, a prominent Afghan leader who holds sway in northern Afghanistan especially Balkh province has now himself taken the charge even as the Taliban makes territorial gains.



Speaking to WION's diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, Khalid Noor speaking from Mazar-E-Sharif said, "I will be taking part in defending the city. I will be taking part in defending my people and their right. We will not abandon our people." He has graduated from the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in England and then from George Mason University in the US, majoring in conflict analysis and resolution. Khalid is seen as Afghanistan's next generation of leaders and in a way carrying his father's legacy.



Asked about Afghan President Ghani's Mazar-e-Sharif visit on Wednesday, he said, "We discussed the current situation and recent developments of the security challenges". Here is the detailed exclusive interview.



WION: How is the situation in Afghanistan?

Khalid Noor: The situation in Afghanistan is not good. There is a humanitarian crisis going on, the war and the slaughtering of our people by the Taliban have increased all over Afghanistan. Thousands of people are internally displaced, they are being wounded every week who need intensive care and in certain provinces, our hospitals can't help them. When it comes to Mazar E Sharif we are doing okay right now. We have been under attack by the Taliban for the last two months. In the last three days attacks have increased a lot and we have been able to keep them away. We hope to defend and have everything and will send forces around the frontline of Balkh, gates of the city and we will do everything because our people are prepared and committed to defending their rights, they are committed to resisting against terror regime, against extremism.



WION: Do you think Mazar will fall into the hands of the Taliban?

Khalid Noor: One thing I have to clarify is that in war we cannot predict the future what is going to happen. But we will do everything to defend the city. Even if it means war will be on the streets of the city, from house to house, from street to street, even if it means the city will be destroyed, we will not abandon our people. We will not let the Taliban come and rule our people by force. We will stand, we will defend but time will tell, what will be the fate of the city.



WION: Do you think the Taliban has changed? You are the youngest member of the Afghan peace negotiating team, how did you find the approach by them?

Khalid Noor: I wish it was true, I have told this before and tell you right now that the Taliban haven't changed a bit. They are still the same extremist group with a very small mind. They still have very close ties to international terrorist groups, they still do not believe in human rights, they do not believe in women's rights. So from what I have experienced and seen, witnessed on the battlefield, they haven't changed at all. About the negotiation, if they were serious, we were negotiating with them since September last year. Unfortunately, they are only wasting time and trying to buy time for themselves. They haven't engaged in any serious negotiation. Even last month when our leaders went to Doha, we emphasized let's talk about a political settlement, let us not waste our time. Let's go directly to that, let us talk about a ceasefire and then everything will follow up. They hadn't shown any interest and all they wanted is their prisoners released. I can only say they are the same extremist group, and if they take power again, I can assure you Afghanistan will become a safe haven for international terrorist groups once more.



WION: Pakistan's role when it comes Afghan peace process

Khalid Noor: Pakistan has a huge role in the peace process, in convincing the Taliban. We hope that they realize it is time for a good neighbor to do their job, to help its neighbor to come to a peace agreement with the Taliban. But so far I cannot say it is going to happen or not. From what we have heard, our intelligence says is that the Taliban has not only kept ties with Al Qaeda, JeM, ETIM, they become close, ties are even closer than before and if the international community do not address the issues, these terrorists will reach their streets.



WION: You wearing a military uniform for any specific reason, are you part of the resistance?

Khalid Noor: Out of respect for you, I came to the house for the interview. I was at the frontline checking with our guys as to what is happening. Yes, I will be taking part in defending the city. I will be taking part in defending my people and their right. We will not abandon our people. No matter the consequences, no matter the outcome, we will resist and resist as long as it takes.



WION: Your father Atta Noor met President Ghani earlier today in Mazar, any outcomes? And also how your father is fighting the current situation?

Khalid Noor: North is the base of the Jamiat-e-Islami party so we do have a huge role in Mazar and we have the majority of forces in Balkh province, surrounding areas. In today's meeting with President Ghani, we discussed the current situation and recent developments of the security challenges and we have talked about the weaknesses and the strength of our frontlines, to strengthen even more. How to defend the city as well as how to retake other districts. There is a sort of coalition forming up with other political parties to stand against the Taliban. We hope it will work. We have to see the future.



WION: Any name of the coalition?

Khalid Noor: We haven't thought of any name but a resistance of the people, I can assure you.



WION: How do you see India's role? Also, India has moved out its diplomats from its consulate in Mazar-E-Sharif.

Khalid Noor: Indian consulate was open until two days ago. Because the situation is getting worse, more so minute by minute they had to leave Mazar for their security, you know there is a lot of really with India. They have to be very careful. India does play a huge role, in the peace process as well as resistance against the Taliban. We expect India to stand by the Afghan people. By its old allies, just the way it did with Ahmed Shah Massod, the national hero of Afghanistan.

