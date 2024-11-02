'Will Receive A Crushing Response': Iran Threatens Israel, US Amid Rising Tensions

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has issued a stern warning to both Israel and the United States. According to a report by AP, Iran has pledged to give a 'crushing response' to recent attacks on Iranian military facilities.

This statement comes as the United States boosts its military presence in the region.

Khamenei’s Warning to Israel and US

In a video message released through Iranian state media, the 85-year-old Khamenei cautioned that “the enemies, whether the Zionist regime or the United States of America, will definitely receive a crushing response” for actions targeting Iran and its regional allies. Although he did not specify when or how the response would be delivered.

Earlier, Khamenei had taken a more measured stance, urging that recent Israeli attacks should “neither be exaggerated nor downplayed.” However, reports from The New York Time, suggest that Khamenei has now authorized a “harsh and regretful” response to Israel’s actions.

Recent Israeli Strikes on Iranian Military Sites

On October 26, Israel reportedly carried out an attack on sensitive military sites within Iran. This assault is said to have targeted key Iranian missile production centers, air defense systems, energy infrastructure, and a southern port.

The strike, which reportedly killed at least five individuals, avoided nuclear facilities and oil production sites, reportedly due to specific U.S. advisories.

This is the latest in a series of confrontations between the two countries. Earlier in 2024, in response to an Israeli-linked strike on Iran’s consulate in Damascus, Tehran launched

retaliatory attacks against Israeli targets. Another Iranian response in October followed the assassination of regional leaders aligned with Iran.

Increased U.S. Military Presence in the Region

Amid the rising tensions, the United States announced on Friday the deployment of additional military assets to the Middle East. These include B-52 bomber aircraft and ballistic missile defense destroyers, as well as a THAAD missile defense system—complementing previous deployments in the region.

The heightened military presence reflects Washington's concerns over possible Iranian retaliation, underscoring the high stakes in the increasingly volatile relationship between Iran, Israel, and the U.S.