WINTER SOLSTICE 2022

Winter Solstice 2022: Shortest day of the year today - All you need to know

Winter Solstice 2022: The shortest day and longest night will occur on today, December 22 for people in the northern hemisphere.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 22, 2022, 08:20 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The Winter Solstice will be marked in India this year on Thursday, December 22
  • The Winter Solstice marks the beginning of the lengthening of days
  • Winter Solstice, according to Pagans, marks the end of darkness

Winter Solstice 2022: The Winter Solstice will be marked in India this year on Thursday, December 22. The Winter Solstice, also known as the Hibernal Solstice, is the shortest day or longest night of the year. People have been commemorating the day for decades. During the winter, the days are usually shorter and the nights are longer. After the Winter Solstice, the days begin to lengthen again. Some say it represents the rebirth of the sun. The Winter Solstice is caused by one of the Earth's poles migrating away from and tilting away from the Sun.

Winter Solstice 2022: Date and Time

The Winter Solstice 2022 will be observed on Thursday, December 22, 2022. This year's Solstice will occur at 3:18 IST in New Delhi, India.

Winter Solstice 2022: Significance of the 'Shortest day of the year'

On the December Solstice, the northern hemisphere is far from the Sun, while the southern hemisphere begins its astronomical summer. The Winter Solstice marks the beginning of the lengthening of days and the shortening of nights. Winter Solstice is the longest night and shortest day of the year, and it is widely celebrated as a fresh beginning, hope, and light for people all around the world.

Winter Solstice is one of the best seasons and holidays for Pagans and Wiccans. They believe it is a period when the Sun is at its most powerful and magical. Winter Solstice, according to Pagans, marks the end of darkness and the rebirth of the Sun and light.

