With focus on Counter-terror, Defence, India & Oman hold strategic dialogue in Delhi

New Delhi: India and Oman on Wednesday held the 8th strategic dialogue in Delhi which was led by India's Deputy National Security Adviser Vikram Misri & Oman's Secretary General of the National Security Council Major General Idris Abdulrahman Al-Kindi. The last Strategic Dialogue was held in Muscat in January 2020.

During the talks, both sides focused on strategic and security cooperation, defense, and counter-terror. On counter-terror, the key focus of the conversation was on expansion of terrorist propaganda, misuse of new and emerging technologies, fundraising, and disinformation, and are keen to work with each other on collective and coordinated response.

Another key aspect of the conversation was on preserving maritime safety and security in the region. Oman and India are maritime neighbors, sharing the coastline with the Arabian sea. In the past few years, both countries have cooperated in ensuring maritime security in the Indian Ocean region. As part of the cooperation, the first meeting of the Joint Maritime Committee took place on 23 February 2022 virtually.

Major General Idris Abdulrahman Al-Kindi also called on National Security Adviser Ajit Doval. This is the first visit by Al-Kindi to India after his appointment as the Secretary General of the NSC of Oman and was in India from 16-19 January. The 9th Strategic Dialogue between the 2 sides will take place in 2024.

The visit of Oman's Secretary General of NSC is part of increased high-level engagement between the 2 sides. Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V. Muraleedharan visited Oman in October 2022, while Oman's Commerce minister Qais bin Mohammed al Yousef & foreign minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad visited India the same year. New Delhi has extended an invitation to Oman to participate in the G20 Summit and meetings as a guest country during its ongoing presidency of the grouping.