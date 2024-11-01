With Three Days To Go For US Presidential Polls, Donald Plays His Bangladeshi 'Trump' Card

As the U.S. presidential election intensifies, the influence of Hindu voters has taken center stage. In an unprecedented move, former President Donald Trump has raised the issue of violence against Hindus in Bangladesh and spoken out in support of Hindu interests.

This marks a historical shift, as a prominent U.S. leader has publicly addressed global Hindu concerns. Could this signal recognition of the strength of the Hindu community? Or has the Hindu vote become increasingly pivotal in American politics?

In today's episode of DNA, Zee News explains how Donald Trump is leveraging Hindu influence in presidential elections.

With the election only three days away, Trump has made a strong statement on social media, voicing concern for Hindus in Bangladesh who are facing violence and persecution.

He openly condemned these acts, stating that the violence and lawlessness seen in Bangladesh would not have occurred under his administration. Trump's comments have drawn praise from some quarters, while others see it as a calculated political maneuver.

Trump’s First Tweet

“I strongly condemn the brutal violence against Hindus, Christians, and other minorities in Bangladesh, who are being attacked by mobs and looted in a state of utter lawlessness. This would have never happened under my watch. Kamala and Joe Biden have neglected Hindus worldwide and in the U.S. as well.”

Trump’s remarks acknowledge a series of recent attacks in Bangladesh, where Hindu and Christian minorities have reportedly been targeted. His timing raises questions, with political analysts viewing his words as more than just sympathy—they could be an attempt to consolidate Hindu American support, which has historically leaned towards the Democrats.

Trump’s Message to Hindu Americans: Defending Faith and Freedom

Continuing in his tweet, Trump emphasized his commitment to protect Hindu Americans from the "radical left’s anti-religion agenda" and promised to fight for their religious freedom. He further expressed a desire to reinforce the U.S.-India relationship, mentioning his personal friendship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Trump’s Second Tweet: “We will also defend Hindu Americans against the radical left’s anti-religion agenda. We will fight for your freedom. Under my administration, we will strengthen our great partnership with India and my good friend, Prime Minister Modi.”



Mixed Reactions from Political Circles

Trump’s statements have sparked mixed reactions in the U.S. While some, including Hindu leaders and supporters, view this as a genuine acknowledgment of Hindu struggles, others argue that Trump is merely seeking to win over a crucial voting bloc. With just days to go before the election, his comments have sparked discussions about the growing influence of Hindu Americans in U.S. politics.



Trump’s Strong Bond with Modi and the U.S.-India Partnership

Trump’s longstanding rapport with Prime Minister Modi is no secret. Over the years, they’ve shared warm exchanges and appeared together at high-profile events, such as the "Howdy Modi" rally in Texas and Modi’s visit to Gujarat.

The close ties between the two leaders have not only underscored a strong U.S.-India partnership but also strengthened Trump’s appeal among Hindu American voters.

In the 2020 election, Trump won only 22% of the Hindu American vote, while the majority supported Joe Biden. However, recent polling data indicates that Trump’s support among Hindu Americans has risen to 31%.

As he highlights Hindu issues and affirms his friendship with Modi, Trump may be playing a strategic “trump card” to secure Hindu American votes.

Could Trump’s Focus on Hindu Issues Shift the Election Outcome?

With days to go before the election, Trump’s outreach to Hindu Americans and acknowledgment of Hindu concerns could influence the results. While Democrats continue to hold significant support among Hindu Americans, Trump’s recent focus on religious freedom and international Hindu issues may signal a shift.

Whether this will be enough to sway Hindu American voters remains to be seen, but it certainly points to the growing influence of the community in U.S. politics.