The leader of Bangladesh's interim government, Muhammad Yunus, spoke to political leaders on Wednesday in a strong call for national unity, urging them to come together against a global "campaign" that is trying to discredit the recent uprising that put his government in charge.

Yunus discussed the matter with party delegates, reiterating that it was crucial to remain united, for tensions between Bangladesh and India continue to escalate. He never referred to any specific countries, but he mentioned that big players in the international arena formed part of the on-going propaganda to undermine the new country leadership.

"This anti-New Bangladesh campaign is not happening just in our country. This has crossed over into large countries," Yunus said as a speaker. He continued explaining, "Those who try to make the July-August overthrow of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina look dangerous at home, they are trying to depict it as dangerous overseas also.".

Yunus called the campaign an effort to weaken Bangladesh's recent independence. "Now we have to tell the whole world that we are united. We achieved what we have together. This is our matter of survival," he said, stressing the need for national unity. "Many do not like our freedom. serious efforts are being made to disturb it."

The leader of the interim government said that the people behind the propaganda were strong and had enough money to keep going. He also said that recent cultural celebrations in Bangladesh, like Durga Puja, which many people celebrated across the country, had been attacked by these critics.

The meeting had representatives from big political parties like BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami, and left-leaning groups. It focused on dealing with the growing outside and inside pressures. Yunus pointed out that it is important for politicians to work together for the country's unity against these outside challenges.

During the meeting, political leaders supported the government. Asaduzzaman Fuaad, Joint Secretary-General of Amar Bangladesh Party, stated that Bangladesh should play wisely with India and must not react to provocations. He further proposed forming a public relations cell which must be monitored by the government to respond effectively against the propaganda being carried on in the present.

Political parties talked about the country's upcoming elections besides diplomatic concerns. Several leaders urged Yunus to focus on making changes to the election system and to hold elections quickly. The interim government feels more pressure to start reforms before the elections, with some parties also asking for new foreign embassy officials who were chosen under the last government.

He met political leaders the next day, following a meeting with the Anti-Discrimination Students Movement, one of the key bodies participating in the July-August revolt. The group leader, Hasnat Abdullah, stated they discussed several issues, from community conflicts to Bangladesh-India relations, cost of living, and education system change.