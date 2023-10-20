WASHINGTON: In a televised address to the nation from Washington, United States President Joe Biden outlined his country's response to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. Biden emphasized the importance of supporting both Israel and Ukraine and addressed the concerns of various communities within the United States.

Release Of American Captives Top Priority

President Biden stressed that there is no higher priority than securing the release of American citizens taken captive by Hamas. He assured the families of those held captive that the US government is actively pursuing avenues to bring their loved ones home.

#WATCH | US President Joe Biden says "As the President, there is no higher priority for me than the safety of Americans who are hostage...In Israel, I saw people who are strong, determined, resilient, and also angry, in shock, and in deep, deep pain. I also spoke with President… pic.twitter.com/qWy3xJHE8p — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2023

Dignity Of Palestinian People

President Biden expressed his unwavering commitment to the safety of American citizens, especially those in Israel. He mentioned witnessing the resilience of the Israeli people in the face of the conflict and also spoke with President Abbas of the Palestinian Authority, reaffirming the United States' commitment to the dignity and self-determination of the Palestinian people.

Concern For Palestinian Lives

While recognizing the loss of innocent Palestinian lives, President Biden highlighted that not all tragedies were caused by Israelis. He mourned every innocent life lost, emphasizing the humanity of innocent Palestinians who aspire to live in peace.

Addressing Fears & Islamophobia

President Biden acknowledged the fears of American Jews, Muslims, Arabs, and Palestinian-Americans. He specifically mentioned the tragic killing of a six-year-old Palestinian-American in an incident linked to the Israel-Hamas conflict. The President underscored the importance of American values against anti-Semitism and Islamophobia.

No Criticism Of Israel's Actions

Biden did not criticize Israel directly, despite civilian casualties. However, he stated that he spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about ensuring that the rules of war are followed.

Urgent Aid For Gaza

President Biden recognized the urgent need for food, water, and medicine in Gaza. He emphasized a deal with Egypt to send aid over the border to Gaza.

Increased Funding For Israel, Ukraine

President Biden announced plans to seek billions of dollars in funding for both Israel and Ukraine from the U.S. Congress. This includes support for Israeli air defences, specifically the Iron Dome.

Comparing Hamas To Russia

In a surprising comparison, President Biden likened Russia's invasion of Ukraine to Israel's conflict with Hamas, emphasizing the need to address these international crises.

Support For Ukraine

Biden mentioned a secret trip to Ukraine earlier in the year to show support for President Zelensky and Ukraine. He stated that the United States remains a beacon to the world.

Unity And Resolve

President Biden concluded his speech by calling for unity and emphasizing that the United States will not let political divisions hinder its responsibilities as a great nation. He vowed not to let Hamas and Putin prevail.

War In Gaza & Causalities

The speech comes following a whirlwind trip to Israel and an agreement with Egypt to allow some aid into Gaza. However, Gaza remains under siege, with Israel blocking supplies of water, electricity, food, and fuel across its border. The conflict between Israel and Hamas, which began on October 7, has resulted in significant casualties on both sides, with over 3,700 people killed in Gaza.