World Brain Tumour Day 2020: Everything you need to know about this day

Today (June 8) is observed as World Brain Tumour Day across the world to raise awareness and educate people about the dangers of brain tumour. A tumour can be cancerous, non-cancerous or precancerous, and can grow on any part of the body and therefore it is necessary to remain aware about this ailment in order to get treatment at the right time.

Tumours are groups of abnormal cells that form lumps or growths and they can start in any cells in our bodies. A tumour is characterised by a tendency of independent and unrestrained growth. A brain tumour comes about when when abnormal cells produce within any part of brain.

History of World Brain Tumour Day

World Brain Tumour Day has been observed on June 8 since 2000. It was first highlighted by German Brain Tumour Association (Deutsche Hirntumorhilfe e.V.). The non-profit organisation based in Leipzig designated the day to raise awareness and educate people about brain tumour. The organisation was founded in 1998 and over 500 members from fourteen nations have been registered so far in this organisation. It is supported by patients and their family members as well as health professionals and scientists.

Symptoms of brain tumour

*While not all headaches are due to tumours, severe headache not relieved by common medicines.

*Headache with persisting or projectile vomiting.

*Altered sensorium or loss of consciousness.

*Unexplained confusion even in normal things.

*Seizures or fits in an adult.

*Blurring of vision.

*Impaired hearing or abnormal sounds in the ear.

*Hormonal imbalance.

*Sexual dysfunction.

*Drastic behavioural changes.

*Difficulty in balancing.