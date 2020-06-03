World Health Organization resumes trial of hydroxychloroquine drug

New Delhi: The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday (June 3, 2020) announced to resumed the trial of hydroxychloroquine drug which was temporarily paused on May 25 because of concerns raised about the safety of the drug.

Director-General of the World Health Organization, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, “On the basis of the available mortality data, the members of the committee recommended that there are no reasons to modify the trial protocol. The Executive Group received this recommendation and endorsed the continuation of all arms of the Solidarity Trial, including hydroxychloroquine.”

On the earlier decision, the WHO DG said it was taken as a precaution while the safety data were reviewed.

He further stated the Executive Group will communicate with the principal investigators in the trial about resuming the hydroxychloroquine arm.

“The Data Safety and Monitoring Committee will continue to closely monitor the safety of all therapeutics being tested in the Solidarity Trial,” added Dr Tedros.

He also said that more than 1,00,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported to WHO for each of the past 5 days.

“The Americas continue to account for most cases. For several weeks, the number of cases reported each day in the Americas has been more than the rest of the world put together.”

“We are especially worried about Central and South America, where many countries are witnessing accelerating epidemics. We also see increasing numbers of cases in the Eastern Mediterranean, South-East Asia, and Africa, although the numbers are much smaller,” said Dr Tedros.

He informed the number of cases in Europe continues to decline.

“Yesterday saw the fewest cases reported in Europe since March 22.”

“WHO continues to work through our regional and country offices to monitor the pandemic, to support countries to respond, and to adapt our guidance for every situation,” said Dr Tedros.

