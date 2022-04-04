World shocked at images of civilian killings in Ukraine's Bucha, UN Chief calls for probe

New Delhi: Appalled by the visuals coming from Ukraine’s Bucha, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday urged for an independent probe into the killing of civilians in the Ukrainian town near Kyiv.

I am deeply shocked by the images of civilians killed in Bucha, Ukraine. It is essential that an independent investigation leads to effective accountability. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) April 3, 2022

Taking to Twitter, Gutters, said that it is important to investigate the truth behind these killings.

"I am deeply shocked by the images of civilians killed in Bucha, Ukraine. It is essential that an independent investigation leads to effective accountability," Guterres tweeted.

The visuals in question emerged on Sunday. As per media reports, the footage allegedly shot in the town of Bucha near Kyiv shows a number of bodies of dead people lying on the road.

One of the horrendous images shows a blindfolded man’s body lying on the road with his hands tied by a white cloth.

These images led to strong reactions from across the world.

Meanwhile. the Russian Defense Ministry, in response to these reactions, said that all photos and footage allegedly evidencing the Russian troops' crimes in Bucha represent another provocation as all Russian units completely withdrew from the town as early as March 30.

Russian Defense Ministry has called this a staged operation by the Ukrainian authorities.

On the other hand, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy termed this incident "genocide."

When asked during a CBS News programme, "Face the Nation" if Russia is carrying out genocide in Ukraine, Zelensky replied: "Indeed. This is genocide"

Russian First Deputy Envoy to UN Dmitry Polyansky said on Sunday that Moscow has requested a UN Security Council meeting for Monday, claiming the "provocation of Ukrainian radicals" in Bucha.

"In light of the blatant provocation by Ukrainian radicals in Bucha, Russia has demanded a UN Security Council meeting be convened on Monday afternoon, April 4," Polyansky was quoted as saying by Sputnik.

Moscow will expose "the Ukrainian instigators and their Western patrons," he added.

Meanwhile, the US Embassy in Kyiv issued a statement condemning the Bucha killings and said that the images coming out of the region were horrific and will trigger proper actions.

The images coming out of the Ukrainian town of Bucha and other areas vacated by Russian President Vladimir Putin`s forces are "horrific," the U.S. embassy in Kyiv said on Twitter, vowing action.

Live TV