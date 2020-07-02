World UFO Day 2020: History, significance and how is it celebrated

The World UFO Day is celebrated to create awareness about Unidentified Flying Objects and alien life forms. In 2001, an organisation World UFO Day Organisation (WUFODO) decided to celebrate this day as all the UFO enthusiasts gather to show evidence they collected to support the theory of the existance of extraterrestrial beings.

The World UFO Day Organization (WUFODO) celebrates this day by encouraging people to think that humans are not the only beings in the Universe.

The World UFO Day is celebrated by some on June 24 and by others on July 2.

On June 24, it was reported that aviator Kenneth Arnold had seen a UFO in the US. Arnold described the UFO as a saucer-like object or a big flat disk design. It is this design that has been used for UFOs for decades now.

Whereas on July 2 1947, a UFO had supposedly crashed in Roswell, New Mexico. The incident reported was that on an unknown day in July of 1947, that there was a crash in the desert near Roswell, New Mexico as the US Army Air Force was carrying out a top-secret project.

A witness to the crash, William Brazel, described that the wreckage was made of rubber strips and tinfoil and was not made of tough paper and sticks. There was a coverup story but the incident has been serving as the basis for the conspiracy theory ever since.

There are various ways of celebrating this day. The WUFODO promotes people coming out and looking up at the stars to look for UFOs.

According to the organisation, the most important thing is to get people on board with the idea of UFOs.