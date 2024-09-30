'Would Have Given...': 'Beggar' Pakistan Gets Lifetime Advice From Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh on Pakistan IMF Package: India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has made a significant offer to Pakistan, stating that India would have given a larger bailout package to Pakistan than sought by Islamabad from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had the neighbouring nation maintained friendly relations with New Delhi. Rajnath Singh made these remarks while addressing an election rally in the Gurez constituency of Bandipora district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Rajnath's Big Offer To Pakistan

During the rally, Rajnath Singh referred to the Prime Minister’s Development Package for Jammu and Kashmir, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014-15. "Modi ji in 2014-15 announced a special package for development of Jammu and Kashmir which has now reached Rs 90,000 crore. The amount is much bigger than what Pakistan was seeking from the IMF (as bailout package)," the senior BJP leader said.

Singh also referenced former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s famous statement that "we can change friends, but we cannot change our neighbors." He added, "I said to my Pakistani friends, why are our relations strained? We are neighbors. If our relations were good, we would have given more money than the IMF."

Pakistan Seeks Aid to Run Terror Factories

Rajnath Singh criticised Pakistan for misusing financial aid and said that while the Indian government provides funds for the development of Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan has long been misusing financial assistance to run terror factories on its soil. He said, "They ask other countries for funds to operate terrorist factories on their land."

Pakistan's Involvement In Terrorism

As per Rajnath Singh, the neighbouring country, Pakistan uses terrorism as a weapon against India. He said, "Whenever we investigate acts of terrorism, we find Pakistan’s involvement. Our governments have tried to convince Pakistan to shut down its terror camps, but to no avail. After the abrogation of Article 370, Pakistan is desperate and is trying to revive terrorism. They do not want the roots of democracy to strengthen here. (But) India is strong enough to confront Pakistan on its own soil. If someone attacks India from Pakistan, we can cross the border and retaliate."

Gurez Assembly Seat

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted ongoing development efforts in Gurez, addressing the long-standing demand for a tunnel through the Razdan Pass to enable all-weather connectivity. Singh confirmed that 24/7 electricity is now available in the region, internet towers have been installed, and road infrastructure has seen significant improvement, with further upgrades planned. He pledged that, post-elections, he would bring the relevant minister to address the issue, ensuring continued progress.