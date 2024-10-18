Yahya Sinwar Dead, All Eyes On Next Hamas Face - Check Possible Names In The Fray To Head Militant Group

Yahya Sinwar Death: The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) eliminated Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in a fresh airstrike in Gaza. The killing of the Hamas chief, one of the masterminds behind the October 7 attacks last year, was confirmed by Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday.

Before returning to Gaza and taking over as its top leader, Sinwar, 61, had spent two decades in Israeli prisons. He was announced as the new leader of the militant group Hamas following the death of Ismail Haniyeh in July earlier this year.

Sinwar, who was a prime Israeli target, had managed to survive several Israeli airstrikes for months hiding in the maze of tunnels beneath Gaza. Israel had placed a $400,000 bounty for proving any sort of information that can help in tracking him down.

Following the killing of the Hamas chief, a new question has risen again about who will be the next to lead the militant group as Sinwar’s death leaves a vacuum waiting to be filled.

Here’s A List Of Figures Who Can Lead Hamas

Mahmoud al-Zahar

One of the founding members of Hamas, Mahmoud al-Zahar, is a frontrunner to succeed Sinwar and take up the leadership of the group. Al-Zahar is known for his hardline stance. He played a very crucial role in formulating the ideological framework of the group.

The framework of the militant group focuses on both militant resistance against Israel and Islamist governance in Gaza. He also played a key role in the group's rise to power after the 2006 Palestinian legislative polls. He served as its first foreign minister.

Mohammed Sinwar

Besides Mahmoud al-Zahar, the name of Yahya Sinwar's brother Mohammed Sinwar is also doing the rounds for the militant group’s top post. He has been a longtime leader within the military wing of Hamas, and his rise to leadership could give out the message of continuity in the strategies of the militant group.

Mohammed has been a critical figure in the military operations of the group despite keeping a low profile. He survived multiple assassination attempts by Israel.

Mousa Abu Marzouk

Among the names of contenders to replace Sinwar as Hamas chief, Mousa Abu Marzouk is another probable contender. He is a senior member of the political bureau of Hamas. He played an instrumental role in establishing Hamas after breaking ties with the Palestinian Muslim Brotherhood in the late 1980s.

Marzouk, who once served as the head of Hamas's political bureau, has long been involved in its organizational and financial operations. The operations include proving support for militant activities.

Marzouk was deported to Jordan and has remained an influential figure within the group's political apparatus despite being jailed in the United States in the 1990s for involvement in terrorist activities.

Despite spending much of his time in exile, Marzouk’s experience and ties to the core ideology of Hamas make him a strong candidate in the race for political leadership.

Mohammed Deif

Mohammed Deif, who is often rumoured to be either dead or severely injured due to Israeli airstrikes, is the elusive commander of Hamas's military wing, the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades. However, in August 2024, several reports claimed that he might still be alive.

Deif is often given credit for being a mastermind of many of Hamas's most highly strategic operations, which also include the October 7 attack.

Khalil al-Hayya

Khalil al-Hayya, who has played a crucial role in ceasefire negotiations in conflicts that have occurred in the past, is another prominent figure within Hamas's political bureau to replace Sinwar. He is currently based in Qatar.

His involvement in the 2014 cease-fire talks with Israel speaks volumes about his ability to engage in high-level negotiations. Additionally, his leadership may offer a more diplomatic route for the militant group.

In 2007, Al-Hayya survived an airstrike by Israel that claimed the lives of members of his family. The kind of political acumen he possesses, accompanied by his connections to international mediators, particularly in Doha, makes him a figure that both Israel and Hamas could work with in cease-fire talks.