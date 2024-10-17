Yahya Sinwar Dead? IDF Investigating Possible Death Of Hamas Leader In Gaza Airstrike

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Thursday that they are investigating whether Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar was killed in a recent airstrike in Gaza. "During IDF operations in Gaza, 3 terrorists were eliminated. The IDF and ISA are checking the possibility that one of the terrorists was Yahya Sinwar," said the IDF on X.

The IDF further added that the identity of the terrorists are not confirmed yet. "At this stage, the identity of the terrorists cannot be confirmed. In the building where the terrorists were eliminated, there were no signs of the presence of hostages in the area. The forces that are operating in the area are continuing to operate with the required caution," said the IDF.

The IDF also confirmed that there were no signs of hostages in the building where the strike took place. Forces in the area are continuing operations with necessary caution.

Who Is Yahya Sinwar?

Yahya Sinwar is widely termed the mastermind of the October 7 terrorist attacks on Israel. He was announced as the new leader of the militant group Hamas after the death of Ismail Haniyeh in July this year.

Yahya Sinwar was born in 1962 in the Khan Younis refugee camp in Gaza. He became one of the early members of Hamas, which was established in 1987. Sinwar led the group's internal security wing, responsible for eliminating suspected Israeli informants. Arrested by Israel in the late 1980s, he earned the nickname "The Butcher of Khan Younis" for his role in multiple killings. In 2008, he survived brain cancer after being treated by Israeli doctors.

Sinwar was released from Israeli prison in 2011, as part of a prisoner exchange deal negotiated by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for an Israeli soldier captured by Hamas. Upon his return to Gaza, Sinwar quickly rose through the ranks of Hamas leadership, gaining a reputation for his brutality. He is widely believed to have orchestrated the 2016 assassination of senior Hamas commander Mahmoud Ishtewi during an internal power struggle.