You are thief, don’t deserve to represent Pakistan: Maleeha Lodhi heckled by man in New York

It was an embarrassing situation for Maleeha Lodhi, Pakistan’s permanent representative to the United Nations, at an event in New York when she was questioned and heckled by a man, who claimed to be a Pakistani national.

During Lodhi’s interaction with medispersons on the sidelines of the event, the man intervened saying he had questions for the Pakistani official. The video suggests that when Lodhi was concluding the press meet, the man got agitated and said, “You can’t be done, I have question for you.”

It did not go down well with the Pakistani official, who skirted the man’s question and walked away after a brief argument.

Pakistan’s permanent representative to the United Nations Maleeha Lodhi countered with: "What are you doing for us...in the last 20 years what have you done?" pic.twitter.com/kq1PhkfZgX — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) August 12, 2019

“I have a question for you, you cannot be done…what are you doing? For the past 10 years, 15 years, what are you doing?”, said the man, accusing Pakistan’s permanent representative to the UN of “stealing our money”.

Responding to his aggression, Lodhi said, “That’s not the way you ask a question,” while another official at the event said, “We are not replying like this”.

The man, however, justified his actions. He said that since Lodhi is an official from Pakistan, he had the right to ask her questions as he was a Pakistani.

When the officials tried to stop him, he said, “People are going to reach to you like this now. Nobody is going to get away any more…nobody.” “You guys are stealing our money for 20 years, you guys are thieves, you don’t deserve to represent Pakistan” he added.

The video was widely circulated on social media platforms. Several Pakistan nationals backed the man, questioning the work done by Pakistani officials in the past.

(With ANI Inputs)