YouTubers Float Mock 'Spy' Balloon Over Chinese Embassy in London Amid US-China Tussle

Two YouTubers with a channel named 'Josh & Archie' performed a dangerous prank based on the Chinese 'spy' balloon incident that happened in the US. The duo flew a mock 'spy' balloon mimicking the Chinese one and placed it over the Chinese Embassy in London. They recorded the incident on video and shared it on YouTube. Their politically risky prank garnered a lot of views on the social media platform but people were concerned with the repercussions of the prank on a serious issue.

The YouTubers state in the video that the Chinese embassy is considered to be China and they have decided to fly a balloon over "Chinese airspace." The two men used a weather balloon for the prank and installed a 'camera' on it as well.

After the police were informed of the balloon, a van reached the spot and requested the duo to stop their prank as someone in the embassy may be "offended" by the prank.

The YouTubers were alluding to the recent US and China tussle after America shot down a Chinese spy balloon over the former's airspace. China expressed its discontent with US' actions but the US remained firm in its decision.

"We are always going to protect our interests, we did so in the tactical case of this balloon. We also said in the release that you mentioned we are exploring taking an action against PRC entities linked to the PLA that supported the balloon`s incursion into US airspace," US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said.