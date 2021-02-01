WWE Royal Rumble 2021: Champion Drew McIntyre defeats Goldberg, Sasha Banks retains title

The WWE Royal Rumble 2021 got off to an explosive start with champion Drew McIntyre defending his title against Goldberg. In a hard-hitting, power-packed clash, it almost seemed as if Goldberg would once again become the new WWE Champion. But Drew McIntyre dug deep and pinned Goldberg after hitting the Claymore to retain his title.

Meanwhile, Sasha Banks retained the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship via submission beating Carmella with the Banks Statement.

Even before the bell, action started outside the ring as Drew McIntyre performed a spear on Goldberg and Goldberg put McIntyre through a barricade outside the ring. The match finally started with McIntyre back in the ring who hit Goldberg with the Claymore only for him to kick-out, to the utter shock of the WWE Champion.

Recovering from that, Goldberg went on to deliver multiple spears and hit Drew McIntyre with the Jackhammer. McIntyre kicked-out of the Jackhammer and delivered a Claymore kick to Goldberg to finally pin him and retain his title after a hard-hitting quick match.

After the match, Goldberg came up to McIntyre and the two shared a genuine hug and a moment of respect. The Hall of Famer raised his hands before leaving the ring.

The men's Royal Rumble match is set to main event the pay-per-view and the opponent for Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 37 could be revealed later.

(More to come)