Andhra police initiative, Disha App's SoS facility lands harasser in jail

In a first result of the "Disha App'' an initiative of the Andhra Pradesh police to help women in distress, an assistant professor was caught within six minutes after a woman sent the SoS message from her mobile, early Wednesday morning.

The victim, a government official working in Andhra Pradesh's excise department, was travelling from Vishakhapatnam to Vijayawada. And all through the night yesterday, the accused, according to the victim, was harassing her. Unable to bear it anymore, the lady sent an SoS message from the Disha App which went was received by the centralised police control room in Mangalagiri near Vijayawada.

"At 4.21 am our control room received this distress call. Getting the location of the victim with pinpoint accuracy, the control room directed Eluru police which intercepted the bus immediately and took the accused in custody by 4.27 am,'' informed M Deepika Pati, IPS, Special Officer, Disha.

The accused was taken to local Three Town Police Station of West Godavari district and a Zero FIR was lodged.

"Ever since the Disha App was launched on February 8, there have been more than 5000 downloads by women across the state in just three days and it is increasing,'' said Gowtam Sawang, Director General of Police, Andhra Pradesh.

The accused has been booked under section 354 of IPC.