FIR lodged against Chandrababu Naidu for creating fear over N440K strain of COVID-19

Guntur: An FIR has been registered against Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu at Guntur's Arundalpet police station for allegedly causing fear among people about N440K variant of novel coronavirus.

Pachala Anil Kumar (37), a lawyer in Guntur's District Court, filed the case complaining that N Chandrababu Naidu and his party representatives spoke in media about the second wave of coronavirus and stated that the new N440K variant originated in Andhra Pradesh is 10 to 15 times more dangerous and its spreading rate is higher than normal coronavirus.

"The irresponsible and erroneous statement and about the coronavirus caused a great deal of agony, and pain to the people. The people of the state are ready to go to other states due to fear of death. Further his statements cause humiliation to the people of Andhra Pradesh," read the complaint.

On May 8, another FIR was filed against Naidu at Kurnool 1 town police station under sections 188 allegedly for creating panic among people over N440K strain.

Andhra Pradesh reported 20,345 new COVID-19 cases, 108 deaths, and 14,502 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The state has as many as 1,95,102 active coronavirus cases.

(inputs from ANI)