Former Andhra Pradesh Speaker Kodela Siva Prasad Rao commits suicide

New Delhi: Former Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Kodela Siva Prasad Rao committed suicide at his Hyderabad residence. Rao, 72, was one of the senior-most leaders of the opposition TDP in the state.

As per reports, Kodela hanged himself and attempted suicide at his residence on Sunday night. He was immediately rushed to the Basavatarakam Hospital, which he had set up with actor-politician Balakrishna, where he was pronounced dead by the doctors.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed his shock at the shocking demise of Kodela and prayed for his family.

Kodela, a six-time MLA had lost in 2019 from Sattenepalli in Guntur. Several cases of corruption were registered against him and his children after Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSRCP came to the power in the state. Kodela was also accused of stealing furniture, worth approximately one crore, from Andhra Pradesh Assembly for his personal offices and residence in Guntur while the capital was being shifted by Hyderabad to Amaravati. His son Shivaram was also accused of stealing laptops meant for skill development centers.

He was the Speaker at Andhra Pradesh Assembly from 2014-2019. He joined the TDP in 1983.