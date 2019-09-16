close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kodela Siva Prasad Rao

Former Andhra Pradesh Speaker Kodela Siva Prasad Rao commits suicide

As per reports, former Andhra Assembly Speaker and senior TDP leader Kodela hanged himself at his residence in Hyderabad.

Former Andhra Pradesh Speaker Kodela Siva Prasad Rao commits suicide
Photo courtesy: Facebook

New Delhi: Former Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Kodela Siva Prasad Rao committed suicide at his Hyderabad residence. Rao, 72, was one of the senior-most leaders of the opposition TDP in the state.

As per reports, Kodela hanged himself and attempted suicide at his residence on Sunday night. He was immediately rushed to the Basavatarakam Hospital, which he had set up with actor-politician Balakrishna, where he was pronounced dead by the doctors.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed his shock at the shocking demise of Kodela and prayed for his family.

Kodela, a six-time MLA had lost in 2019 from Sattenepalli in Guntur. Several cases of corruption were registered against him and his children after Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSRCP came to the power in the state. Kodela was also accused of stealing furniture, worth approximately one crore, from Andhra Pradesh Assembly for his personal offices and residence in Guntur while the capital was being shifted by Hyderabad to Amaravati. His son Shivaram was also accused of stealing laptops meant for skill development centers.

He was the Speaker at Andhra Pradesh Assembly from 2014-2019. He joined the TDP in 1983. 

Tags:
Kodela Siva Prasad RaoAndhra PradeshAndhra Pradesh speakerK Chandrasekhar Rao
Next
Story

Godavari tourist boat capsize: 13 dead, no trace of 21 missing survivors

Must Watch

PT25M26S

News 100: Watch top news stories of the day