Assam Rifles unearth narcotics and contraband worth over Rs 165 crore during raid in Manipur's Moreh

The Assam Rifles has unearthed narcotics and contraband worth over Rs 165 crore during a raid in Moreh town in Manipur's Tengnoupal district.

In a well planned and orchestrated operation based on hard intelligence, Assam Rifles raided two locations in the border town of Moreh on December 7 morning alongwith Manipur Police and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

The raid unearthed a large haul of narcotics and contrabands estimated to be worth over Rs 165 crores. One foreign-made pistol and a gun alongwith ammunition were also seized. Two Myanmar and four Indian traffickers were apprehended by the team.

With the mandate to curb cross border smuggling through the porous international border with Myanmar, Assam Rifles has been at the forefront to combat narco-terrorism and insurgency in the North East.