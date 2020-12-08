हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Assam Rifles

Assam Rifles unearth narcotics and contraband worth over Rs 165 crore during raid in Manipur's Moreh

Narcotics and contraband worth over Rs 165 crore have been unearthed during a raid in a Manipur town.

Assam Rifles unearth narcotics and contraband worth over Rs 165 crore during raid in Manipur&#039;s Moreh

The Assam Rifles has unearthed narcotics and contraband worth over Rs 165 crore during a raid in Moreh town in Manipur's Tengnoupal district.

In a well planned and orchestrated operation based on hard intelligence, Assam Rifles raided two locations in the border town of Moreh on December 7 morning alongwith Manipur Police and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

The raid unearthed a large haul of narcotics and contrabands estimated to be worth over Rs 165 crores. One foreign-made pistol and a gun alongwith ammunition were also seized. Two Myanmar and four Indian traffickers were apprehended by the team. 

Live TV

With the mandate to curb cross border smuggling through the porous international border with Myanmar, Assam Rifles has been at the forefront to combat narco-terrorism and insurgency in the North East.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Assam RiflesnarcoticsManipur raid
Next
Story

BJP candidate elected unopposed from Singhat seat in Manipur by-polls
  • 97,03,770Confirmed
  • 1,40,958Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,65,70,434Confirmed
  • 15,29,330Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M39S

Manish Sisodia reached to meet Chief Minister Kejriwal