Aurangzeb donated lands for Kamakhya temple in Guwahati, claims AIUDF MLA

NEW DELHI: An AIUDF MLA has triggered a controversy by claiming that Mughal emperor Aurangzeb had donated lands for the famed Shaktipeeth Maa Kamakhya temple in Guwahati.

Aminul Islam, the AIUDF MLA of Dhing assembly constituency, said the Mughal emperor had actually donated land for the Kamakhya Temple located atop the Nilachal Hills in the state capital, according to the guwahatiplus.com.

“Aurangzeb had donated lands to several hundred of temples in India, he donated 178 hectares of land to the Jangamwadi temple in Varanasi. Aurangzeb’s land grant to the Kamakhya temple is still on display at the British Museum,” the AIUDF MLA claimed.

It may be noted that Mughal emperor Aurangzeb is known for his brutality against Hindus and ordering attacks on Hindu temples during his reign.

Reacting to the AIUDF MLA’s controversial comment, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said that his government will not tolerate such statments.

“MLA Sherman Ali is now in jail. If he makes such statements again, Aminul Islam will have to go to jail too. Under my government, statements against our civilization and culture will not be tolerated,’’ Sarma said.

The Assam CM further said, “If he (Aminul) wants to stay outside, then he can talk economics and even criticise us. No one should drag Kamakhya, Sankardev, Buddha, Mahavir Jain and even Prophet Mohammad.”

Meanwhile, a Hindu organisation called Kutumba Surakshya Mission has filed a complaint against the controversial statements made by the AIUDF MLA.

