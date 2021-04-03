EC bars BJP’s Himanta Biswa Sarma from campaigning for 48 hours for threatening Bodoland leader

New Delhi: The Election Commission has barred Assam government minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma from campaigning for 48 hours with immediate effect for allegedly making threatening remarks against Bodoland People’s Front chief Hagrama Mohilary.

In its order issued on Friday, the poll panel said that it "strongly condemns the impugned statements made by Himanta Biswa Sarma."

The Commission … bars him from holding any public meetings, public processions, public rallies, roadshows, interviews and public utterances in media (electronic, print, social media) in connection with ongoing elections for 48 hours from the immediate effect on April 02 (Friday),” the order read.

“The Commission under Article 324 of the Constitution of India and all other powers enabling in this behalf, bars him from holding any public meetings, public processions, public rallies, roadshows, interviews and public utterances in media (electronic, print, social media) etc. in connection with ongoing elections for 48 hours with immediate effect on 02.04.2021 (Friday),” it added.

The EC took the action over a complaint filed by Congress against Sarma. The Congress had approached the EC demanding action against Sarma for his remark that Mohilary would be sent to jail through central probe agency NIA if he does “extremism” with rebel leader M Batha.

Sarma has denied the allegations against him in his reply but the EC found it to be unsatisfactory.

The Bodoland People’s Front is an ally of the Congress in Assam. It was previously with the BJP. On Thursday, the EC notice to Sarma quoted a transcript of the speech provided by the state election machinery.

“If Hagrama does extremism with Batha he will go to jail. This is a straight talk. If Hagrama encourages Batha, he will go to jail. Already got a lot of evidence. This case is being given to NIA,” according to a portion of Sarma’s speech made part of the notice.

