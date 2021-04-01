Assam Assembly Elections: BJP's Himanta Biswa Sarma gets EC notice for 'threatening' opposition leader

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Thursday (April 1) issued a show-cause notice to senior BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma for allegedly threatening opposition leader Hagrama Mohilary.

Mohilary is a member of Bodoland People's Front, which is contesting the assembly elections in Assam in alliance with the Congress party.

Noting "prima facie violation" of provisions of the Model Code of Conduct, the EC has sought reply from Sarma in the matter, according to IANS.

Sarma has been accused of openly threatening Mohilary to send him to jail by misusing the National Investigation Agency.

Sarma has been given time till 5 pm on Friday to file his reply.

"The Commission gives you (Himanta Biswa Sarma ) an opportunity to explain your position making the above-said statement on or before 5 pm of April 2, 2021, failing which the Commission shall take a decision without any further reference to you," the EC order said.

In its complaint, Congress also alleged that Sarma attempted to influence voters not to vote for the Congress alliance, including Mohilary's party.

Voting in the second phase of assembly elections in the state is currently underway. Voting for the third and final phase will take place on April 6.

In the first phase elections, 79.97 per cent people exercised their franchise in 47 constituencies on March 27. The votes will be counted on May 2.

