Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi passes away in Guwahati

Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi died on Monday in Guwahati, said state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The health condition of Gogoi had deteriorated CM Sarbananda Sonowal had said earlier.

The octogenarian leader, undergoing treatment at the Gauhati Medical College Hospital for post-COVID complications, was being monitored by a team of nine doctors, GMCH Superintendent Abhijit Sarma told news agency PTI.

"The present status of Sir (Gogoi) is very very critical and the doctors are doing their best. The former CM's condition is extremely critical and worrisome. He is completely on life support and though doctors are trying, now God's blessings and peoples' prayers are required to improve his current condition," Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is at GMCH along with Gogoi's son Gaurav, had told PTI.

Sarma had told PTI that Gogoi's organs failed with the brain receiving some signals, eyes were showing some reflexes and his heart was functioning as a pace-maker is fitted, but no other organs were functioning.