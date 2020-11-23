हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tarun Gogoi

Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi passes away in Guwahati

The octogenarian leader was undergoing treatment at the Gauhati Medical College Hospital for post-COVID complications.

Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi passes away in Guwahati

Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi died on Monday in Guwahati, said state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The health condition of Gogoi had deteriorated CM Sarbananda Sonowal had said earlier.

The octogenarian leader, undergoing treatment at the Gauhati Medical College Hospital for post-COVID complications, was being monitored by a team of nine doctors, GMCH Superintendent Abhijit Sarma told news agency PTI. 

"The present status of Sir (Gogoi) is very very critical and the doctors are doing their best. The former CM's condition is extremely critical and worrisome. He is completely on life support and though doctors are trying, now God's blessings and peoples' prayers are required to improve his current condition," Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is at GMCH along with Gogoi's son Gaurav, had told PTI.

Sarma had told PTI that Gogoi's organs failed with the brain receiving some signals, eyes were showing some reflexes and his heart was functioning as a pace-maker is fitted, but no other organs were functioning.

Tags:
Tarun GogoiTarun Gogoi deathTarun Gogoi died
Next
Story

Mumbai-based event manager raped at Delhi's hotel; 2 eatery owners arrested
  • 91,39,865Confirmed
  • 1,33,738Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,20,41,515Confirmed
  • 12,82,184Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT8M48S

Uproar during swearing in Bihar assembly, AIMIM MLA objected to the word 'Hindustan'