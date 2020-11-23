हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tarun Gogoi

PM Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind condole death of veteran Congress leader Tarun Gogoi

Tarun Gogoi, 86, was undergoing treatment at a hospital for post-COVID complications, the GMCH Superintendent Abhijit Sarma told news agency PTI.   

File Photo (Twitter/@srinivasiyc)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind condoled the death of former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, who passed away on Monday (November 23, 2020) in Guwahati.

Tarun Gogoi, 86, was undergoing treatment at a hospital for post-COVID complications and was being monitored by a team of nine doctors, the GMCH Superintendent Abhijit Sarma told news agency PTI. 

PM Modi said, "Shri Tarun Gogoi Ji was a popular leader and a veteran administrator, who had years of political experience in Assam as well as the Centre. Anguished by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this hour of sadness. Om Shanti."

President Kovind wrote, "Extremely sad to know of the demise of Shri Tarun Gogoi, former Chief Minister of Assam. The country has lost a veteran leader with rich political and administrative experience. His long tenure in office was a period of epochal change in Assam."

He added, "He will always be remembered for the development of Assam and especially towards his efforts to improve law and order and fighting insurgency in the state. His passing away marks the end of an era. In this hour of grief, condolences to his family, friends and supporters."
 

Several other politicians also expressed grief over the death of Gogoi.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted, "Anguished to learn about the passing away of veteran leader and former Chief Minister of Assam, Shri Tarun Gogoi ji. May almighty give his family the strength to bear this tragic loss. My condolences with his family and followers. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti.
 

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wrote, "Anguished by the demise of Assam’s former Chief Minister, Shri Tarun Gogoi ji. Blessed with a warm personality he made notable contribution to Assam’s development and public life. My heartfelt condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti!"
 

Current Chief Minister of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal said, "Tarun Gogoi was a people's leader who had great contribution in Assam's political and public sphere. Even though we were in Opposition parties, we shared a wonderful rapport and he was a guiding figure. My deepest condolences to his family and well-wishers."
 

Sports Minister and MP from Arunachal Pradesh Kiren Rijiju said, "Very sad & extremely painful to hear about the tragic demise of very loving and senior leader of our country and ex-CM of Assam, Tarun Gogoi Dada. May God bless the noble soul and provide strength to the whole family."

He added, "I'll forever cherish the special moments with him."
 

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said, "Shri Tarun Gogoi was a true Congress leader. He devoted his life to bringing all the people and communities of Assam together. For me, he was a great and wise teacher. I loved and respected him deeply. I will miss him. My love and condolences to Gaurav & the family."

 

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, "Saddened to hear about the passing away of veteran leader and former Chief Minister of Assam for 3 terms, Tarun Gogoi Ji. My deepest condolences to his family, followers and well-wishers."
 

The doctor had told PTI that Gogoi's organs failed with the brain receiving some signals, eyes were showing some reflexes and his heart was functioning as a pace-maker is fitted, but no other organs were functioning.
 

 

Tags:
Tarun GogoiCoronavirusNarendra ModiRam Nath Kovind
