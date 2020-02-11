Kejriwal's AAP takes lead on 50 seats in Delhi elections 2020, BJP distant second as results and trends pour in

Delhi Election Results 2020 Live: As early trends poll in for the Delhi Assembly election, Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party crosses the halfway mark, early trends show the party leading in more than 40 setas, followed by the Bharatiya Janta Party.

The counting of votes, which began at 8 am, is underway at 21 counting centres across Delhi and the final result is expected by later afternoon.

All eyes will be on these counting centres across Delhi where postal ballots and electronic voting machines (EVMs) will be opened and votes tallied to declare the winners of the 70 Assembly constituencies of the national capital.

The 21 centres are situated in nine of the 11 districts of the city. The districts with counting centres are - North, South West, South East, and Shahdara. There is one each in New Delhi, South, East, North East and North West districts.

The counting of votes and results on each of the 70 seats will be declared live on the websites of the Election Commission- eciresults.nic.in, eci.gov.in and results.eci.gov.in.