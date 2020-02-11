Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 results live updates: AAP vs BJP vs Congress

11 February 2020, 07:52 AM
We have set up a fool proof security. We have elaborate security at protest sites. As of now, the situation is all normal, says RP Meena, DCP South East.
11 February 2020, 07:51 AM
Delhi Police have deployed adequate personnel across counting centres to avoid any untoward situation.
11 February 2020, 07:43 AM
कानपुर में आम आदमी पार्टी (AAP) के समर्थक पूजा करते हुए। दिल्ली की सभी 70 विधानसभा सीटों के लिए मतगणना आज सुबह 8 बजे से शुरू होगी।
#DelhiElections2020: कानपुर में आम आदमी पार्टी (AAP) के समर्थक पूजा करते हुए। दिल्ली की सभी 70 विधानसभा सीटों के लिए मतगणना आज सुबह 8 बजे से शुरू होगी। pic.twitter.com/6xSnNQT7eb
— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) February 11, 2020
11 February 2020, 07:41 AM
An AAP supporter reaches Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence with his children. Counting for all 70 assembly seats in Delhi to begin at 8 am.
11 February 2020, 07:36 AM
BJP leader Vijay Goel offered prayers at Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place ahead of the counting of votes.
11 February 2020, 07:35 AM
Ahead of the counting of votes, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia seeks divine blessings. Sisodia tweets the Pavamana Mantra, ''Oh God! Take us from untruth to truth. From darkness to light. From death to the sense of immortality."
11 February 2020, 07:20 AM
I am not nervous. I am confident that it will be a good day for BJP. We are coming to power in Delhi today. Don't be surprised if we win 55 seats: Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari
11 February 2020, 07:19 AM
We have seen how exit polls have gone wrong one after another. When the full voting percentage was not out, how could exit polls be trusted?, says Congress leader Haroon Yusuf
11 February 2020, 07:18 AM
We are sure that the people of Delhi will side with us. I stand by my figure of over 48 seats for the BJP, says Manoj Tiwari, Delhi BJP chief
11 February 2020, 07:16 AM
The exit poll results are clearly one-sided and our internal survey shows that we are going to win more than 67 seats. Delhi has decided to go against poltics of hate and vote for the real patriots, says AAP leader Gopal Rai
11 February 2020, 07:06 AM
Traffic movement will remain closed on Muni Maya Ram Marg near Guru Nanak Dev Institute of Technology (both carriageways) due to vote counting today, says Delhi Traffic Police.
11 February 2020, 07:01 AM
Counting for all 70 assembly seats in Delhi will begin at 8 am.