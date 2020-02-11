Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 results live updates: AAP vs BJP vs Congress

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, February 11, 2020 - 07:52
NEW DELHI: The results of the February 8 Delhi Assembly Election 2020 will be declared on Tuesday (February 11, 2020). The counting of votes will begin at 8 am at 21 counting centres across Delhi and the final result is expected by later afternoon. Trends on the Delhi Assembly elections 2020 will start coming in soon after the counting begins. All eyes will be on these counting centres across Delhi where postal ballots and electronic voting machines (EVMs) will be opened and votes tallied to declare the winners of the 70 Assembly constituencies of the national capital.

The 21 centres are situated in nine of the 11 districts of the city. The districts with counting centres are - North, South West, South East, and Shahdara. There is one each in New Delhi, South, East, North East and North West districts. The counting of votes and results on each of the 70 seats will be declared live on the websites of the Election Commission- eciresults.nic.in, eci.gov.in and results.eci.gov.in.

While AAP is eyeing a big win in Delhi Assembly election 2020, the BJP is hoping to topple the Arvind Kejriwal-led government. On the other hand, the down-and-out Congress is seeking a resurgence after scoring a big zero in the 2015 Delhi election.

The exit polls by different pollsters and the Zee News Maha Exit Poll predict a massive victory for the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP with the BJP a distant second and Congress not even in the reckoning. AAP is expected to retain power with 55 seats while BJP would bag 14 and Congress just 1.

South Delhi Lok Sabha seat has 10 Assembly constituencies - Bijwasan, Palam, Mehrauli, Chhatarpur, Deoli, Ambedkar Nagar, Sangam Vihar, Kalkaji, Tughlakabad and Badarpur.

East Delhi Lok Sabha seat has 10 constituencies - Jangpura, Okhla, Trilokpuri, Kondli, Patparganj, Laxmi Nagar, Vishwas Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Gandhi Nagar and Shahdara.

North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency has the following 10 Assembly seats. These are Burari, Timarpur, Seemapuri, Rohtas Nagar, Seelampur, Ghonda, Babarpur, Gokalpur, Mustafabad and Karawal Nagar.

North West Delhi is one of the seven Lok Sabha constituencies of Delhi. It consists of the following 10 Assembly seats - Narela, Badli, Rithala, Bawana, Mundka, Kirari, Sultanpur Majra, Nangoli Jat, Mangolpuri and Rohini.

In the West Delhi Lok Sabha seat, the 10 Assembly segments are Madipur, Rajouri Garden, Hari Nagar, Tilak Nagar, Janakpuri, Vikaspuri, Uttam Nagar, Dwarka, Matiala and Najafgarh.

New Delhi Lok Sabha seat comprises of 10 Assembly segments - Karol Bagh, Patel Nagar, Moti Nagar, Delhi Cantonment, Rajinder Nagar, New Delhi, Kasturba Nagar, Malviya Nagar, RK Puram and Greater Kailash.

On a day when votes will be counted for Delhi assembly election 2020, take a quick glance at the key candidates whose fate is to be decided today.

The AAP had registered a landslide victory in 2015 elections getting 67 of 70 seats. The BJP had won three seats while Congress failed to open its account. Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari refused to believe the exit poll predictions, and Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit also scoffed at them. However, AAP leaders were upbeat about the results.

11 February 2020, 07:52 AM

We have set up a fool proof security. We have elaborate security at protest sites. As of now, the situation is all normal, says RP Meena, DCP South East.

11 February 2020, 07:51 AM

Delhi Police have deployed adequate personnel across counting centres to avoid any untoward situation.

11 February 2020, 07:43 AM

कानपुर में आम आदमी पार्टी (AAP) के समर्थक पूजा करते हुए। दिल्ली की सभी 70 विधानसभा सीटों के लिए मतगणना आज सुबह 8 बजे से शुरू होगी।

#DelhiElections2020: कानपुर में आम आदमी पार्टी (AAP) के समर्थक पूजा करते हुए। दिल्ली की सभी 70 विधानसभा सीटों के लिए मतगणना आज सुबह 8 बजे से शुरू होगी। pic.twitter.com/6xSnNQT7eb

 

11 February 2020, 07:41 AM

An AAP supporter reaches Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence with his children. Counting for all 70 assembly seats in Delhi to begin at 8 am.

11 February 2020, 07:36 AM

BJP leader Vijay Goel offered prayers at Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place ahead of the counting of votes.

11 February 2020, 07:35 AM

Ahead of the counting of votes, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia seeks divine blessings. Sisodia tweets the Pavamana Mantra, ''Oh God! Take us from untruth to truth. From darkness to light. From death to the sense of immortality."

11 February 2020, 07:20 AM

I am not nervous. I am confident that it will be a good day for BJP. We are coming to power in Delhi today. Don't be surprised if we win 55 seats: Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari

11 February 2020, 07:19 AM

We have seen how exit polls have gone wrong one after another. When the full voting percentage was not out, how could exit polls be trusted?, says Congress leader Haroon Yusuf

11 February 2020, 07:18 AM

We are sure that the people of Delhi will side with us. I stand by my figure of over 48 seats for the BJP, says Manoj Tiwari, Delhi BJP chief

11 February 2020, 07:16 AM

The exit poll results are clearly one-sided and our internal survey shows that we are going to win more than 67 seats. Delhi has decided to go against poltics of hate and vote for the real patriots, says AAP leader Gopal Rai

11 February 2020, 07:06 AM

Traffic movement will remain closed on Muni Maya Ram Marg near Guru Nanak Dev Institute of Technology (both carriageways) due to vote counting today, says Delhi Traffic Police.

11 February 2020, 07:01 AM

Counting for all 70 assembly seats in Delhi will begin at 8 am.

