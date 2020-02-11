Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 results live updates: AAP vs BJP vs Congress

NEW DELHI: The results of the February 8 Delhi Assembly Election 2020 will be declared on Tuesday (February 11, 2020). The counting of votes will begin at 8 am at 21 counting centres across Delhi and the final result is expected by later afternoon. Trends on the Delhi Assembly elections 2020 will start coming in soon after the counting begins. All eyes will be on these counting centres across Delhi where postal ballots and electronic voting machines (EVMs) will be opened and votes tallied to declare the winners of the 70 Assembly constituencies of the national capital.

The 21 centres are situated in nine of the 11 districts of the city. The districts with counting centres are - North, South West, South East, and Shahdara. There is one each in New Delhi, South, East, North East and North West districts. The counting of votes and results on each of the 70 seats will be declared live on the websites of the Election Commission- eciresults.nic.in, eci.gov.in and results.eci.gov.in.

While AAP is eyeing a big win in Delhi Assembly election 2020, the BJP is hoping to topple the Arvind Kejriwal-led government. On the other hand, the down-and-out Congress is seeking a resurgence after scoring a big zero in the 2015 Delhi election.

The exit polls by different pollsters and the Zee News Maha Exit Poll predict a massive victory for the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP with the BJP a distant second and Congress not even in the reckoning. AAP is expected to retain power with 55 seats while BJP would bag 14 and Congress just 1.

Click here for live news updates -

South Delhi Lok Sabha seat has 10 Assembly constituencies - Bijwasan, Palam, Mehrauli, Chhatarpur, Deoli, Ambedkar Nagar, Sangam Vihar, Kalkaji, Tughlakabad and Badarpur.

East Delhi Lok Sabha seat has 10 constituencies - Jangpura, Okhla, Trilokpuri, Kondli, Patparganj, Laxmi Nagar, Vishwas Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Gandhi Nagar and Shahdara.

North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency has the following 10 Assembly seats. These are Burari, Timarpur, Seemapuri, Rohtas Nagar, Seelampur, Ghonda, Babarpur, Gokalpur, Mustafabad and Karawal Nagar.

North West Delhi is one of the seven Lok Sabha constituencies of Delhi. It consists of the following 10 Assembly seats - Narela, Badli, Rithala, Bawana, Mundka, Kirari, Sultanpur Majra, Nangoli Jat, Mangolpuri and Rohini.

In the West Delhi Lok Sabha seat, the 10 Assembly segments are Madipur, Rajouri Garden, Hari Nagar, Tilak Nagar, Janakpuri, Vikaspuri, Uttam Nagar, Dwarka, Matiala and Najafgarh.

New Delhi Lok Sabha seat comprises of 10 Assembly segments - Karol Bagh, Patel Nagar, Moti Nagar, Delhi Cantonment, Rajinder Nagar, New Delhi, Kasturba Nagar, Malviya Nagar, RK Puram and Greater Kailash.

On a day when votes will be counted for Delhi assembly election 2020, take a quick glance at the key candidates whose fate is to be decided today.

Click here for full list of AAP, BJP, Congress candidates in Delhi assembly election 2020.

The AAP had registered a landslide victory in 2015 elections getting 67 of 70 seats. The BJP had won three seats while Congress failed to open its account. Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari refused to believe the exit poll predictions, and Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit also scoffed at them. However, AAP leaders were upbeat about the results.

Tune in to Zee News for the live news coverage of the Delhi Assembly election 2020 results -