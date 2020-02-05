Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel campaigns in Delhi

New Delhi: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will be campaigning in Delhi for the party candidates on Wednesday.

Being one of the star campaigners of the Congress, Baghel will be addressing rallies in the Nangloi and the Kalkaji Assembly constituencies.

Baghel's rallies have been scheduled towards the last leg of the poll campaign. With just two days to go for the end of the campaign period, Baghel has been doing rallies since Tuesday.

He has already campaigned in Janakpuri for the party candidate Radhika Khera.

On Wednesday, he will be campaigning for Shivani Chopra, daughter of Delhi Congress Chief, Subash Chopra.

The Congress is trying hard to reclaim its lost ground in Delhi.

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi campaigned in Delhi on Tuesday and will be addressing two rallies in Delhi's Jangpura and Sangam Vihar on Wednesday.

Rahul Gandhi in his first rally on Tuesday had hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP over its nationalism plank, asking whether a person, who makes two patriots fight, be called a nationalist.

