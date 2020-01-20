Delhi assembly election: 184 cases registered, 202 arrested for violation of Model Code of Conduct

New Delhi: The chief electoral office in Delhi has registered 184 cases against violation of Model Code of Conduct till January 19 ahead of Delhi assembly election. In a press release, Election Commission stated that a total of 183 FIR have been registered under Arms Act and 202 persons are arrested for the Election Commission guidelines.

The statement released on Monday further stated that out of the 184 entries - 10 are of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), 5 Congress, 2 BJP and the remaining 167 were under the head of others, independents, non-political parties. More than 5,00,000 hoardings, banners and posters have also been removed from across the national capital ever since the Model Code of Conduct came into force in Delhi on January 6.

The statement read, ''Under violation of Model Code of Conduct, up to 19.01.2020, a total of 184 entries have been lodged (177 FIR’s/7 DD entry), out of which, 10 AAP (8 FIR under Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 2007 + 2 DD entry) and 5 Congress (3 FIR under Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 2007 + 2 DD entry), 2 BJP (1 FIR under Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 2007+ 1 DD entry) and remaining 167 were under the head of others/independents/non-political parties.''

Delhi police has also seized bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), country liquor and beer and have registered 488 FIR in this regard till January 19.

As per the statement, the Election Commission's Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) Cell has received 53 applications out of which 41 certificates are issued whereas 9 applications are pending and three applications are rejected/for amendment/beyond the mandate of the committee.

Delhi will go to polls on February 8 and the results will be declared on February 12.