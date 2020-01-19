Delhi Assembly election 2020: CM Arvind Kejriwal releases 'guarantee card', promises 24-hour electricity

Ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday (January 19) released its manifesto for upcoming Delhi Assembly election, scheduled to take place on February 8. The manifesto titled 'Kejriwal Ka Guarantee Card' was released by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the presence of other senior leaders of the party. On his part, CM Kejriwal said that he will release the long manifesto in the next 10 days.

In the 'guarantee card', AAP has promised that Delhi will continue to receive round-the-clock electricity supply and the subsidy on electricity bill till 200 units will continue till AAP is in power in Delhi.

The AAP has also promised to end the problem of hanging electricity wires in different parts of Delhi. In the 'guarantee card' Kejriwal has said that his government has already linked 93% households of Delhi with water supply and very soon every house in Delhi will receive clean water.

The AAP has also given a guarantee that the state government will ensure that every child born in Delhi will receive education till graduation with government support. The Kejriwal-led government has also promised to give free treatment to every family in Delhi.

CM Kejriwal has given a guarantee that more 'mohalla clinics' will be set up in the future and the AAP government will also build new hospitals in Delhi. The AAP's 'guarantee card' also said that metro connectivity of 500 km will be built in the future and Delhi will get world-class transportation facilities.

Kejriwal has also promised to continue the scheme of free bus ride for women if he comes to power again in Delhi. He has also promised to make bus ride free for students after coming to power. The AAP has also promised to plant more trees to tackle the problem of pollution in Delhi. In his 'guarantee card', CM Kejriwal has pledged to clean Yamuna in the next five years.