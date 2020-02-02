Delhi Assembly election 2020: Nitish Kumar to share stage with Amit Shah and JP Nadda

As campaigning for the Delhi Assembly election 2020 heats up, a massive rally has been scheduled in New Delhi's Burari constituency to campaign for JDU's candidate Shailendra Kumar. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will contest this year's assembly poll in alliance with the Nitish Kumar's JD(U) who is contesting from two seats.

The rally to be held on February 2 will see Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party chief JP Nadda sharing the stage with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar together for the first time.

Nitish's first rally will be held at Burari at around 12 noon where he shares the election podium with Amit Shah and together they will appeal address the public for JDU candidate. Nitish's second rally will be held at Sangam Vihar at 3 pm where he will be accompanied by JP Nadda.

BJP, who had won only three of the 70 seats in the 2015 assembly election, is going in all guns blazing as it launches massive rallies with top leaders of the saffron party in attendance.

On Saturday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP national president JP Nadda addressed two public rallies in Delhi while Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also campaigned in the national capital and held four rallies.

While Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal held roadshows at Najafgarh and Bijwasan on Saturday (February 1) to campaign for the Delhi Assembly election 2020.