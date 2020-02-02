Delhi assembly election: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar campaigns for NDA candidate in Sangam Vihar

Sangam Vihar: Addressing a rally in Delhi's Sangam Vihar constituency Nitish Kumar said that he was surprised seeing the bad condition of roads and poor quality of water in Delhi. He added, ''Delhi is our nation's capital and does not belong to any individual.'' Nitish was accompanied by BJP President JP Nadda in the rally.

Taking a dig at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Nitish said that some people are interested in publicity and not in doing constructive work. Nitish said, ''Some people promise to improve the condition of electricity but then get busy in their publicity.''

JDU candidate SCL Gupta is contesting from Sangam Bihar who will be fighting against Congress candidate Dinesh Mohaniya and AAP candidate Poonam Azad in the upcoming Delhi election.

Nitish criticised the AAP government for not approving the bus transportation facility between Bihar and Delhi. He further urged the people of Delhi not to waste their votes in the upcoming election and should bring NDA government in the capital.

The Bihar CM also congratulated the government on presenting a beneficial Union budget saying that the steps like installing solar units at barren land will help India generate more income. He further congratulated JP Nadda on being elected as the party president.

Prior to Nitish's address, Nadda was seen praising him saying that selfless people like Nitish Kumar have inspired him to join politics. Talking about Delhi's condition Nadda said, ''It is very important to maintain the dignity of capital but it is sad to see the deteriorating condition of Delhi today.''

Delhi will go to polls on February 8 and the results will be declared on February 11.