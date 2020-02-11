हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
delhi assembly election 2020

Bharat Mata Ki Jai, Inquilab Zindabad, Dilli walon gazab kar dia aap ne, says AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal

As the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is heading towards a win in the Delhi Assembly Election by a massive margin, party supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday hailed the mandate of the people. After winning from the New Delhi constituency, Kejriwal greeted party workers at the party headquarters in Delhi chanting 'Bharat Mata ki Jai, Inquilab Zindabad'. 

Calling the win a victory for the entire nation, Kejriwal said that it is the new 'politics of work' that has taken birth in Delhi. The AAP convener, who stormed back to power in Delhi for the third time, said, ''Dilli walon gazab kar dia aap ne. I love you."

An exuberant Kejriwal also said, "I thank people of Delhi for reposing their faith in AAP for the third time. This the victory of the people who consider me as their son and voted for us," added Kejriwal.

Kejriwal who had visited a Hanuman Temple a day before the voting invoked Lord Hanuman after his massive win. ''Today is Tuesday - the day of deity Lord Hanuman who has blessed us. Lord Hanuman has blessed us, may God give us more strength to serve people of Delhi. I thank the almighty. Let's pray that the Lord keeps his blessings on us and the AAP government and guide us in making Delhi a world-class city.''

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray congratulated Arvind and the people of Delhi for emerging victorious in Delhi assembly election 2020. He said, ''People have shown that the country will be run by 'Jan Ki Baat', not 'Mann Ki Baat'. BJP called Kejriwal a terrorist but couldn't defeat him.''

