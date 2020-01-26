हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi election 2020: Amit Shah holds roadshow in Gonda constituency

Amit Shah was in Gonda to campaign for BJP candidate Ajay Mahawat who will be fighting against DS Sharma of AAP and Bhisham Sharma from Congress in the Delhi assembly election.

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday held a roadshow in North East Delhi's Gonda area, as a part of the campaign for the upcoming assembly elections. He was accompanied by Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and thousands of party volunteers who were seen shouting slogans and carried posters of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. 

Shah was in Gonda to campaign for BJP candidate Ajay Mahawat who will be fighting against DS Sharma of AAP and Bhisham Sharma from Congress in the Delhi assembly election.

Shah took to Twitter and shared the visuals of the roadshow.

Addressing "Jeet ki Goonj" programme at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Friday, Shah took a dig at opponents of Citizenship Amendment Act and said that the BJP wants to create a Delhi "where Shaheen Bagh never happens". He urged the voters to press the lotus button with such force that the protestors at Shaheen Bagh leave the venue. 

Live TV

Shah further slammed AAP saying, "BJP wants a Delhi which is free of pollution, where residents have clean drinking water, uninterrupted power, good education facilities for children, world-class roads, no traffic jams and where Shaheen-Bagh never takes place.''

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal is also seen holding back to back roadshows in various constituencies of Delhi to woo voters ahead of the election. 

Voting for the assembly elections in Delhi will be held on February 8 and counting of votes will take place on February 11.

