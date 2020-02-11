Delhi Election Results 2020 Live: BJP takes slight lead from Okhla, Shaheen Bagh falls under this seat

Delhi Election Results 2020 Live: As the counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly election results is underway, early trends suggest sitting MLA Amanatullah Khan of Aam Aadmi Party is trailing by a little less than 200 votes from the Okhla assembly seat. Bharatiya Janata Party's Braham Singh has taken the early lead.

Shaheen Bagh, a neighbourhood of the South Delhi district falls under this seat.

Follow Delhi Assembly poll results LIVE updates here

The result of this seat has come under scrutiny because of the ongoing protests in Shaheen Bagh which grabbed national headlines after women and children of the area came out in protest of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The protest started on December 14 2019 and has been continuing since.

Okhla is witnessing a fight between 15 candidates - Amanatullah Khan (AAP), Awanindra Kumar Choubey (independent), Dharam Singh (BSP), Tasleem Ahmed Rehmani (Social Democratic Party of India), Musarrat Ali Khan (Rashtriya Aam Jan Seva Party), Babar Riyaz (independent), Shazia Faizan (Ambedkar National Congress), Abhay Raj (independent), Jamaluddin (independent), Ved Prakash (Awami Party), MI Ansari (Jagrook Janta Party), Devnarayan Thakur (Rashtravadi Janata Party), Parvez Hashmi (Congress), Braham Singh (BJP) and Dr Chandra Rajan Arora.

AAP's Amanatullah Khan had won the seat in 2015 by 64,532 votes.