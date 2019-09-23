EC announces dates for Radhanpur, Bayad Legislative Assembly bye-election in Gujarat

New Delhi: The Election Commission has announced schedule for bye-election to fill two casual vacancies in Gujarat Legislative Assembly in Radhanpur and Bayad.

"After taking into consideration inputs from Chief Electoral Officer, Gujarat and various factors like local festival, electoral rolls, weather conditions etc, the Commission has decided to hold bye-elections to fill these vacancies," a press note by the ECI read.

The date of polling will be on October 21, 2019 (Monday) while the date of counting has been scheduled for October 24, 2019 (Thursday).

The ECI has said that election will be completed before October 27, 2019 (Sunday).

The last date for nomination will be September 30 while the last date for withdrawal of nominations will be October 3.

Radhanpur and Bayad Assembly seats have remained vacant since July 5 following the resignation of Alpesh Thakor and Dhavalsinh Zala. Both were suspended from the Congress party for voting against the party candidate for Rajya Sabha.