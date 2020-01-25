हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
delhi assembly election 2020

Breaking News: Election Commission imposes 48-hour campaigning ban on BJP's Kapil Mishra

The ban will come into force on 5 pm on Saturday (January 25) stated the EC order,  signed by the Chief Election Commissioner. 

Breaking News: Election Commission imposes 48-hour campaigning ban on BJP&#039;s Kapil Mishra
File photo

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Saturday (January 25) imposed a 48-hour campaigning ban on BJP candidate Kapil Mishra following his controversial tweets calling Delhi election as a battle between India versus Pakistan. 

The ban will come into force on 5 pm on Saturday stated the EC order, signed by the Chief Election Commissioner. Earlier, on January 24, the Election Commission has asked Twitter to take down the post of Kapil Mishra. The Delhi CEO Office has also issued a show-cause notice to Mishra following the issue. 

Live TV

On Friday, Delhi Police had lodged an FIR against BJP's Model Town candidate Kapil Mishra over his controversial tweet in which he likened the upcoming Assembly elections to an India versus Pakistan contest.

Kapil Mishra is BJP candidate from Delhi's Model Town constituency. Delhi will go to polls on February 8 and the results will be declared on February 11.

Tags:
delhi assembly election 2020Assembly electionDelhi Assembly poll 2020Delhi election 2020Delhi poll 2020Kapil MishraElection CommissionKapil Mishra ban
Next
Story

Arvind Kejriwal asks Amit Shah who took care of BJP supporters children's education in Delhi

Must Watch

PT6M22S

Amit Shah, Arvind Kejriwal turns on pro-campaign mode in Delhi