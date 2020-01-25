Breaking News: Election Commission imposes 48-hour campaigning ban on BJP's Kapil Mishra

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Saturday (January 25) imposed a 48-hour campaigning ban on BJP candidate Kapil Mishra following his controversial tweets calling Delhi election as a battle between India versus Pakistan.

The ban will come into force on 5 pm on Saturday stated the EC order, signed by the Chief Election Commissioner. Earlier, on January 24, the Election Commission has asked Twitter to take down the post of Kapil Mishra. The Delhi CEO Office has also issued a show-cause notice to Mishra following the issue.

On Friday, Delhi Police had lodged an FIR against BJP's Model Town candidate Kapil Mishra over his controversial tweet in which he likened the upcoming Assembly elections to an India versus Pakistan contest.

Kapil Mishra is BJP candidate from Delhi's Model Town constituency. Delhi will go to polls on February 8 and the results will be declared on February 11.