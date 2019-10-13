Haryana BJP releases poll manifesto, promises to double farmers' income by 2022

BJP working president J P Nadda released the party's manifesto for Haryana Assembly on Sunday. Nadda released the manifesto titled 'Mhare Sapne Ka Haryana' or 'My dreams of Haryana' in the presence of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, BJP Haryana president Subhash Barala and other senior leaders of the party.

The manifesto is focused on farmers, labourers and industrialists. "The BJP's manifesto is based on the principles of Ram Rajya. We had given a transparent administration and zero tolerance towards corruption in our previous manifesto. Now, we have achieved this since it was our first resolution," CM Khattar said after releasing the manifesto.

Khattar said that the BJP-led government in the state will take measures aimed at giving benefits to farmers in the form of better prices, dropping a clear hint that the party is not going to waive the debt of farmers after coming to power. The BJP's manifesto pledged to double the income of farmers by 2022. Khattar, however, noted that the state government will give compensation to the farmers at the time of natural calamities when crops are damaged.

