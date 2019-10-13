close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Assembly Election 2019

Haryana BJP releases poll manifesto, promises to double farmers' income by 2022

BJP working president J P Nadda released the manifesto titled 'Mhare Sapne Ka Haryana' or 'My dreams of Haryana' in the presence of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, BJP Haryana president Subhash Barala and other senior leaders of the party.

Haryana BJP releases poll manifesto, promises to double farmers&#039; income by 2022
Pic courtesy: ANI

BJP working president J P Nadda released the party's manifesto for Haryana Assembly on Sunday. Nadda released the manifesto titled 'Mhare Sapne Ka Haryana' or 'My dreams of Haryana' in the presence of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, BJP Haryana president Subhash Barala and other senior leaders of the party.

The manifesto is focused on farmers, labourers and industrialists. "The BJP's manifesto is based on the principles of Ram Rajya. We had given a transparent administration and zero tolerance towards corruption in our previous manifesto. Now, we have achieved this since it was our first resolution," CM Khattar said after releasing the manifesto.

Live TV

Khattar said that the BJP-led government in the state will take measures aimed at giving benefits to farmers in the form of better prices, dropping a clear hint that the party is not going to waive the debt of farmers after coming to power. The BJP's manifesto pledged to double the income of farmers by 2022. Khattar, however, noted that the state government will give compensation to the farmers at the time of natural calamities when crops are damaged.

The Haryana chief minister claimed that the BJP's manifesto is based on the principles of Ram Rajya. Talking about his first term as the chief minister from 2014-19, Khattar said that he has given a transparent administration with zero tolerance towards corruption. "The BJP's manifesto is based on the principles of Ram Rajya. We had given a transparent administration and zero tolerance towards corruption in our previous manifesto. Now, we have achieved this since it was our first resolution," Khattar said.

Tags:
Assembly Election 2019Haryana Assembly election 2019Assembly electionHaryanaBJPManifesto
Next
Story

Caught between BJP and INLD, Dushyant Chautala's JJP faces big test in Haryana

Must Watch

PT15M7S

Watch the 'Morning Breaking' and get yourself updated for now