Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar confident of BJP's thumping majority in Assembly elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has already begun preparations for the Assembly elections in Haryana, which is slated to take place later this year. Speaking to Zee Media, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar expressed confidence that the BJP would certainly win at least 75 seats in the Assembly elections.

“BJP’s plan in Haryana is ‘Mission 75+’ and not ‘Mission 75’. Our rivals are in a very poor state. We will surely win at least 75 seats, the decision on the ‘plus’ will be made by people,” said Khattar.

He said that the BJP does not believe in working only for electoral gains, adding that workers and leaders of the party work in “selfless” manner to help the common man. Hitting out at the Congress, the Chief Minister added, “Leaders of the Congress are self-centred, and they do not have the patience to remain in the opposition.”

Khattar also listed the various achievements of the BJP government in the state. He said that the BJP government gave a literate panchayat, gave cooking cylinders to all, Ayushman Bharat, constructed roads, brought all crops from farmers, among several other works.

“With these developments, people from urban as well as rural areas got connected to the BJP,” the chief minister added.

Asserting that the seat tally for the BJP would improve in the upcoming elections, the BJP leader further said, “The situation is different from that in 2014. We were in opposition at that time. We were blessed by the people with 47 seats because of false promises of the then government and the assurances given by us. This time, the people will vote on the basis of our achievements.”

In 2014, elections for 90 Assembly seats in Haryana was held on October 15. The BJP had gained majority, paving the way for Khattar to become the Chief Minister of the state.