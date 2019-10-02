close

Haryana Congress rift comes out in open as ex-chief Ashok Tanwar alleges corruption in ticket distribution

The ongoing infighting in the Haryana Congress reached Delhi on Wednesday with former Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar staging a protest outside Congress president Sonia Gandhi's resident alleging corruption in the distribution of tickets for upcoming Assembly election in the state.

Pic courtesy: ANI

Tanwar staged the protest outside 10, Janpath and said that he worked for the party in Haryana in the last five years and the party has neglected him by giving tickets to those who have recently joined the Congress. "For 5yrs I gave my blood and sweat for Congress. Leadership in Haryana has been destroyed. We've been dedicated to the Party. Why give tickets to those who've recently joined and criticized Cong earlier," he said.

The former Haryana Congress chief said the ticket distribution has been unfair, claiming that ticket for Sohna assembly seat was sold for Rs 5 crores. "The ticket for Sohna assembly seat was sold for Rs 5 Crores. If ticket distribution has been unfair then how those who have been chosen will win?," asked Tanwar.

Tanwar said that the incumbent BJP government led by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar did not win the election on its own and it was the Congress leaders who helped the BJP win 2014 Assembly election. He added that 14 sitting BJP MLAs were once with the Congress and 7 BJP MPs in Haryana have Congress background. "I was in ticket distribution process so I know,'yeh sarkar banvayi gayi thi, bani nahi thi'.14 ppl who are BJP MLAs today were sent away from here,7 of their MPs have Congress background. BJP offered me to join 6 times in 3 months,I didn't go & never will," he noted.

The Assembly election in Haryana is scheduled to take place on October 21 and the counting of votes is on October 24.

