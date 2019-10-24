close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Haryana Assembly election results 2019

Haryana polls: Babita Phogat confident of winning Dadri seat

BJP candidate from Dadri, Babita Phogat said, ''We prepare for four years to win medals at the Olympics. Today is the same day when I am waiting for results.''

Haryana polls: Babita Phogat confident of winning Dadri seat
File Photo

Charkhi Dadri: As the counting of votes in Haryana assembly polls began on Thursday, wrestler and BJP candidate, Babita Phogat voiced confidence of winning from Dadri assembly constituency.

Asserting that people will give blessings to their "daughter", Phogat said, "We prepare for four years to win medals at the Olympics. Today is the same day when I am waiting for results. People have given me love and support, that is my strength, and what keeps me going. I have faith in public and myself, people will give blessings to their daughter."

Babita, who is contesting on Dadri assembly constituency, arrived at the counting center in Charkhi Dadri on Thursday. The BJP candidate is pitted against Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) candidate Satpal Sangwan and Congress candidate Nirpender Singh Sangwan. Polling for 90 seats in Haryana took place on October 21.  
 

Tags:
Haryana Assembly election results 2019assembly election results 2019Haryana Assembly election 2019Assembly Elections ResultsAssembly ElectionsHaryana Assembly election resultsHaryana elections result 2019Haryana Assembly election resultsHaryana assembly poll resultsHaryana assembly election winnerselection results 2019Babita Phogat
Next
Story

Maharashtra Assembly election 2019 results: BJP-Shiv Sena alliance heads towards majority

Must Watch

PT16M8S

Counting day of Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly election votes